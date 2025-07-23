Jule Brand Emerges as Key Player for German Team Ahead of Semifinal

Bern, Switzerland — Jule Brand has become a pivotal player for the German women’s national soccer team as they prepare for their semifinal match against Spain in the European Championship. The game is scheduled for 21:00 local time, broadcast live on ARD.

Brand’s transformation into a reliable athlete is evident after a challenging period at VfL Wolfsburg. In December 2023, Ralf Kellermann, the sports director at the club, criticized her consistency but now, just over a year later, she has stepped up her game significantly. During Germany’s quarterfinal match against France, she won 18 of 34 duels, outperforming all other players on the pitch.

“What does it mean to have fun?” Brand responded when asked if she enjoyed the defensive play. “It was my task to defend.” This mentality reflects her growth as a more mature player at just 22 years old, having already accumulated 64 caps for Germany.

Despite her previous reputation as a player who shines in comfortable situations but disappears when challenges arise, Brand has demonstrated determination and leadership at this tournament. “I am not a young chick anymore,” she stated, emphasizing her desire to take on more responsibility.

Vice-captain Sjoeke Nüsken praised Brand, stating, “When she is confident on the field, she is unbeatable.” Brand’s upcoming transition to Olympique Lyon, a club known for its high standards and success, signals her commitment to elevate her career.

In the Euro 2023 group stage, Brand scored against Poland and provided assists in subsequent matches. Her adaptability has become crucial, as evidenced by her strong defensive contributions during the match against France, where she even sprinted back to intercept a crucial play in the 105th minute.

Against Spain, Brand will again be integral, likely continuing her hybrid role as a defending forward. As the German team faces the challenge of maintaining their composure against a strong Spanish side, the need for players like Brand to create opportunities will be essential.

Head coach Christian Wück acknowledges the tough road ahead and recognizes Brand’s impact, stating, “We will have to suffer, but we must manage our suffering effectively.” The German team, boosted by the public’s growing support, sees this semifinal as not just another match but a chance to forge a new identity in the wake of past star players leaving the squad.

With nearly 11 million viewers tuning in for the quarterfinal, expectations are high for Germany, and Brand’s performance will be under the spotlight as she aims to guide her team to victory in this prestigious tournament.