Julia Butters Steps into Lead Role in ‘Freakier Friday’

LOS ANGELES, CA – Julia Butters, a 16-year-old actress with an impressive Hollywood resume, is taking on her first leading role in the sequel to the beloved comedy, ‘Freaky Friday.’ In ‘Freakier Friday,’ she stars as Harper Coleman alongside Jamie Lee Curtis.

Butters began her career at a young age, making her acting debut in 2014 on the TV show ‘Criminal Minds.’ She gained recognition for her role as Anna-Kat Otto in the sitcom ‘American Housewife‘ and had a breakout performance in Quentin Tarantino‘s 2019 film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’ At just 10 years old during filming, Butters stood out, even making headlines for bringing a turkey sandwich to the Oscars.

While filming ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Butters, unfamiliar with Tarantino’s work, delivered a memorable audition. During her tryout for the role of Trudi Fraser, she quipped to Tarantino, ‘Oh, you wrote it? Well done,’ as documented in an interview with Esquire.

Butters’ star power continued to grow when she received a special birthday call from director Steven Spielberg, offering her a role in his semi-autobiographical film ‘The Fabelmans‘ when she turned 12.

The new film, ‘Freakier Friday,’ released on August 8, features a similar premise to its predecessor, with a modern twist. The film follows Butters’ character Harper, a teenage daughter whose life becomes intertwined with her mother, Anna, played by Curtis, and her soon-to-be stepsister, Lily, portrayed by Sophia Hammons.

In this sequel, Anna is portrayed as a single mom who is balancing her music management career and her family life. Simultaneously, her daughter Harper would rather surf than go to school, illustrating the generational challenges at play.

Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprising their roles from the original ‘Freaky Friday’ add to the film’s charm, bringing comedic chemistry as the two families navigate their dynamic. The film is not just a comedy; it also touches on the deeper emotional connections between mothers, daughters, and new family members.

The film’s release signifies a contemporary update on the classic story where young actors like Butters and Hammons carry the film alongside seasoned stars. With strong performances and a heartfelt message, ‘Freakier Friday’ aims to resonate with audiences old and new.

As Butters shared in an interview, working alongside veterans like Curtis and Lohan has been a nurturing experience, allowing her to grow as an actress.