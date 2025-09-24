Julia Fox Turns Heads in Bold Corset Dress at London Fashion Week Party

LONDON, England — Julia Fox made a striking entrance at the British Vogue‘s London Fashion Week party on Sunday night, showcasing her latest fashion statement in a daring black leather corset dress.

The 35-year-old actress and fashion icon donned a design by Dilara Findikoglu that featured hip cutouts, chain details, and a cheeky rear panel revealing her butt crack. The ensemble, which gave off a dominatrix vibe, included a skintight midi skirt and a coordinating cone-bra bodice.

Fox accessorized her bold look with a cropped brown fur bomber jacket to ward off the chilly London air. She paired the dress with knee-high black sheer socks and pointed mules, creating an eye-catching balance of edge and elegance.

Her makeup tied the outfit together, with nude lips and a wet-look hairstyle emphasizing her signature blend of gritty downtown style and high-fashion drama. “I love to push boundaries with fashion,” Fox said in a previous interview, and her latest outfit certainly reflects that sentiment.

The “Uncut Gems” star has a history of making bold fashion choices. Earlier this year, she drew attention at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a look that included strategically placed faux hair, inspired by Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus.”

From nearly-nude jeweled bikinis to sculptural designs that blur the line between fashion and art, Fox continues to be a topic of discussion within the fashion world. While some may find her latest outfit too revealing for such an event, Fox’s daring approach to style showcases her fearless attitude.