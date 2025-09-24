Entertainment
Julia Fox Turns Heads in Bold Corset Dress at London Fashion Week Party
LONDON, England — Julia Fox made a striking entrance at the British Vogue‘s London Fashion Week party on Sunday night, showcasing her latest fashion statement in a daring black leather corset dress.
The 35-year-old actress and fashion icon donned a design by Dilara Findikoglu that featured hip cutouts, chain details, and a cheeky rear panel revealing her butt crack. The ensemble, which gave off a dominatrix vibe, included a skintight midi skirt and a coordinating cone-bra bodice.
Fox accessorized her bold look with a cropped brown fur bomber jacket to ward off the chilly London air. She paired the dress with knee-high black sheer socks and pointed mules, creating an eye-catching balance of edge and elegance.
Her makeup tied the outfit together, with nude lips and a wet-look hairstyle emphasizing her signature blend of gritty downtown style and high-fashion drama. “I love to push boundaries with fashion,” Fox said in a previous interview, and her latest outfit certainly reflects that sentiment.
The “Uncut Gems” star has a history of making bold fashion choices. Earlier this year, she drew attention at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a look that included strategically placed faux hair, inspired by Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus.”
From nearly-nude jeweled bikinis to sculptural designs that blur the line between fashion and art, Fox continues to be a topic of discussion within the fashion world. While some may find her latest outfit too revealing for such an event, Fox’s daring approach to style showcases her fearless attitude.
Recent Posts
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field
- Diego Cocca Returns to Estadio Universitario Amidst Controversy
- Tigers Collapsing; Guardians Roaring Back in AL Central Race
- Cubs’ Matt Shaw Criticized for Missing Game to Attend Memorial Service
- New ‘Law & Order’ Series Launches in the U.S. Following Canadian Success
- Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Aims for Milestone 200 Innings vs. Blue Jays
- River Plate Faces Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores Quarterfinal Rematch
- Mets Rally for Dramatic Win, Eyes on Postseason Return
- Nintendo Launches Fire Emblem Shadows with Unique Gameplay Features
- Guardians Surge to Tie AL Central Amid Tigers’ Collapse
- Big Brother Season 27 Double Eviction Results: Who Went Home?
- Red Sox Face Blue Jays as Playoff Race Heats Up
- Big Brother Season 27: Double Eviction Sparks Drama Among Houseguests
- Inter Miami Faces NYCFC in Crucial Playoff Showdown
- Grêmio Hosts Botafogo in Postponed Brazilian Championship Clash
- Universidad de Chile Aims for Semifinals in Copa Sudamericana Match