Entertainment
Julia Roberts Stars in Luca Guadagnino’s Thriller ‘After the Hunt’
LOS ANGELES, CA — The trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s new thriller, “After the Hunt,” has been released, garnering significant attention ahead of its debut. The film stars Julia Roberts as Professor Alma Olsson, who finds herself caught in a controversy involving a student.
Ayo Edebiri plays Maggie Price, a star student who accuses Ivy League professor Henrik “Hank” Gibson, portrayed by Andrew Garfield, of misconduct. The cast also features talents like Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny.
The film is produced by Brian Grazer, Guadagnino, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum, with executive production by Karen Lunder, Justin Wilkes, Alice Dawson, and Nora Garrett. Set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025, the film reportedly delves into the darker sides of human interactions.
Guadagnino is known for his engaging storytelling, and this film promises a gripping psychological drama. The director has a track record of showcasing characters when they are at their most vulnerable, further heightening the intrigue around this project.
The movie’s first trailer creates a suspenseful atmosphere, hinting at the potential for serious moral dilemmas. Although much remains mysterious, audiences are eager to see how the plot unfolds.
The excitement surrounding “After the Hunt” reflects Amazon MGM’s ambitious slate for 2025, featuring projects led by acclaimed directors.
Ultimately, viewers will have to wait until October to discover the full impact of this thriller.
