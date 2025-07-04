Julian McMahon, Acclaimed Actor, Passes Away at 56

CLEARWATER, Florida — Actor Julian McMahon, renowned for his roles in series like Nip/Tuck and FBI: Most Wanted, died on July 2 after a private battle with cancer. He was 56 years old.

McMahon’s wife, Kelly McMahon, confirmed his death in a heartfelt statement. “With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” she said. “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans.”

Born in Sydney, Australia, on July 27, 1968, McMahon began his career as a model before transitioning to acting. He first appeared in the Australian soap The Power, the Passion, and later starred in Home and Away. His breakout role came in the 1992 film Wet and Wild Summer!

McMahon made an impactful move to Hollywood, starting with a role in NBC’s Another World, followed by a significant part in the crime drama Profiler. He became widely recognized for his portrayal of the demonic Cole Turner on the WB’s Charmed, which solidified his standing as a leading man on television.

In 2003, he took on the role of the charming Dr. Christian Troy in FX’s Nip/Tuck, a performance that earned him a Golden Globe nomination. The series ran for six seasons and became a defining aspect of McMahon’s career.

He also starred as Jess LaCroix in CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted for three seasons. His film career included notable roles in the Fantastic Four series, where he played Dr. Doom, and in various films ranging from Premonition to the upcoming The Surfer and The Supremes.

McMahon’s final role was in Netflix’s mystery series The Residence, where he portrayed the Australian Prime Minister, a role that resonated with his roots. His passing leaves a significant void in the entertainment industry, as expressed by his fans and loved ones.