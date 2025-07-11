Julian McMahon, ‘Nip/Tuck’ Star, Dies at 56 After Cancer Battle

Clearwater, Florida — Actor Julian McMahon, known for his roles in ‘Nip/Tuck‘ and ‘Charmed,’ died on July 4 at the age of 56 after a private battle with cancer. His wife, Kelly Paniagua, announced the news in a heartfelt statement.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” Kelly said. She emphasized his passion for life, family, friends, and fans. “His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy,” she continued.

McMahon’s cause of death was revealed as lung metastasis resulting from head and neck metastatic cancer, according to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled natural, and he has since been cremated.

Born on July 27, 1968, in Sydney, Australia, McMahon was the son of former Australian Prime Minister William McMahon. He initially found fame through the Australian soap opera ‘Home and Away‘ before moving to Hollywood.

McMahon rose to prominence in the early 2000s with standout performances as Dr. Christian Troy on the FX series ‘Nip/Tuck’ and as Cole Turner, the love interest of Alyssa Milano on ‘Charmed.’ He received critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for his role in ‘Nip/Tuck,’ which aired from 2003 to 2010.

In addition to his television roles, McMahon portrayed the villain Victor Von Doom in the ‘Fantastic Four‘ films in 2005 and 2007. He most recently starred in ‘FBI: Most Wanted‘ as Jess LaCroix, a role he left in January 2022.

After being publicly diagnosed with cancer, McMahon had kept his struggle private, making headlines only in his final weeks. His last public appearance was at the SXSW Film Festival in March 2025, promoting his film ‘The Surfer’ with co-star Nicolas Cage.

Several of McMahon’s co-stars and friends have expressed their grief, including Dylan Walsh, who worked alongside him on ‘Nip/Tuck.’ Walsh shared, “Dear Jules, I know you like to flout the boundaries but this time you’ve gone too far. Let’s meet at the Biltmore, have a martini and we’ll talk this through. Losing you feels unreal. Too soon. Too unfair.” Alyssa Milano also described him as “magic” and a dear friend.

McMahon is survived by his wife, Kelly, and his daughter Madison, 25, from his previous marriage to actress Brooke Burns. He was married three times.