Guadalajara, Mexico — Julián Quiñones, a beloved figure among Atlas fans, could be on the verge of returning to his former club after a successful stint in Saudi Arabia.

Quiñones previously led Atlas to a championship, ending a long trophy drought for the Rojinegros. His contributions to the team have left a lasting impression on the fans, who remember him fondly.

In his new chapter with Al-Qadsiah, Quiñones quickly made a name for himself, becoming one of the top scorers in the league. He made 33 appearances in total, scoring 25 goals and providing eight assists, averaging a direct involvement in a goal in each match.

The buzz around his potential return sparked when Atlas posted their new uniforms for the upcoming season on social media. Quiñones commented playfully, “Soy talla M,” which thrilled Rojinegro fans with hopes of his comeback.

Atlas responded quickly, jokingly reserving the number 33 jersey for him, a number he wore during his previous time with the club. The fans remember it well, as it is associated with his successful years.

As he competes with the Mexican National Team, Quiñones’ possible return to Atlas has fans dreaming of reliving past glories.