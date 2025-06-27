Julian Reese Signs with Lakers as Undrafted Free Agent

LOS ANGELES, CA — Former Maryland men’s basketball player Julian Reese has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ADS Sports Management.

Reese, a 6-foot-9 forward, was a key player for the Terps during his four years in College Park, appearing in 134 games and starting 102 of them. He averaged 13.3 points, nine rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game last season, establishing himself as a top defender in the Big Ten Conference.

This signing allows Reese the opportunity to showcase his skills during the Lakers’ Summer League and potentially earn a spot on the final roster for the upcoming NBA season. The Lakers have a clear need for a starting big man as they seek to strengthen their lineup.

During his collegiate career, Reese ranked second in Maryland’s history for career rebounds. He was one of only two players in program history to achieve over 1,000 career points and 1,000 career assists, alongside Len Elmore. In his two March Madness appearances, he averaged 15.2 points and eight rebounds per game.

Reese will now have the chance to learn from NBA stars like LeBron James and Luka Doncic. His summer league performance will be critical for his future in the league. Although not as highly regarded as his sister, Angel Reese, who was the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Julian’s opportunity to play in the NBA marks the start of a new journey.