Julian Schnabel’s ‘In the Hand of Dante’ Premieres at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy – Julian Schnabel‘s long-awaited film, ‘In the Hand of Dante,’ premiered on Wednesday at the Venice Film Festival, drawing an enthusiastic audience and receiving an eight-minute standing ovation.

The film features Oscar Isaac in dual roles as both the poet Dante Alighieri and modern-day author Nick Tosches. Schnabel’s project, which took over two decades to complete, explores Tosches’ quest to authenticate a manuscript of Dante’s ‘The Divine Comedy’ after it resurfaces in the hands of a mafia don.

After the screening, Schnabel expressed appreciation for the reception, saying, “There is no reason to boycott artists. I selected them for their merits as actors; they did an extraordinary job in the film.” Isaac’s performance has been described as both captivating and multifaceted, deeply embodying the complexities of his dual role.

The film weaves together narratives from the 14th century and the 21st century, juxtaposing Tosches’ chaotic modern life with Dante’s poetic struggles. This stylistic choice results in differing cinematic styles — the contemporary segments are shot in black-and-white, while Dante’s story features vibrant colors.

Support from a star-studded cast includes Al Pacino, John Malkovich, Martin Scorsese, and Jason Momoa. Each offers a unique perspective on their characters as the story delves into themes of greed and artistic passion.

Despite its ambitious scope, ‘In the Hand of Dante’ has not escaped scrutiny. Some critics have noted that while Schnabel’s vision is compelling, the film can feel unwieldy and chaotic at times. Reviewers described it as an “ambitious, captivating and sometimes misfiring extravaganza.”

Isaac, fresh off a successful festival run this year, expressed that the film’s intricacies drawn from Dante’s work lend a rich depth to the story, saying, “To read it and have no idea how one would realize it, that’s what’s so exciting about it.”

Overall, the reception of ‘In the Hand of Dante’ marks a significant moment for Schnabel, known for his boundary-pushing films. It stands as a testament to the director’s resilience and creative pursuit over the years.