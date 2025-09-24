Julianne Hough Enjoys Sun-soaked Vacation in Barbados

Bridgetown, Barbados – Julianne Hough is making headlines after showcasing her remarkable beach body during a recent getaway to Barbados.

The 37-year-old actress and host spent a week soaking up the Caribbean sun, sharing a series of photos that highlight her toned abs while wearing a small yellow bikini. Fans and followers admired her stunning figure in her beachside posts.

“A fun moment of pause to explore, surf, and soak in time with friends. Until next time, Barbados,” Hough captioned one of her posts. The star also humorously included a cliff-jumping selfie, remarking on the thrill of the experience.

Her recent Caribbean trip came shortly after Hough reflected on her challenging journey to fame. In a previous social media post, she recounted her early days in Los Angeles, where she hustled to land auditions and secure roles. “I was hustling my butt, just trying to go to central casting,” she shared. “After months of hard work and overdraft fees, I finally heard back about a spot on a dance show.”

Hough rose to prominence after winning her first two seasons of “Dancing with the Stars,” which opened doors to music and movie deals. However, she has also faced significant challenges in her personal life.

She revealed that dark times followed with the loss of her dogs, which deeply affected her. “My career, my friend group, everything started taking a different shape,” Hough explained. To cope, she turned her focus to activities that brought her joy, such as self-care and spending time with friends.

Hough acknowledges the importance of patience in healing, stating, “You can’t rush feeling” and that each person needs time to learn from their experiences.

Her recent posts from Barbados reflect a lighter mood, showcasing her love for life and resilience amidst her past hardships.