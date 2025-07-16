Julie Hints Adam Sandler Needs Younger Love Interest in Sequel

LOS ANGELES, CA — Julie revealed that she believes Adam Sandler‘s character in the upcoming movie, “Happy Gilmore 2,” should have a younger love interest. In a recent interview, she expressed that she was “hurt” by rumors suggesting Sydney would replace her in the role.

Julie and Sandler share history, having briefly dated in the early 2000s. In her remarks, she acknowledged Sydney’s talent, stating, “While she’s young and gorgeous — and a really good actress — I don’t know why everybody gives her heat.” She added a cheeky remark about Sydney’s looks, emphasizing, “Because she’s got the greatest boobs that were ever made, and she doesn’t mind having them out.”

In exciting news for fans, Callaway is launching a real-life version of Happy Gilmore’s signature hockey stick putter. This putter is inspired by the classic film where Sandler’s character defeated Shooter McGavin. The sequel is set to hit theaters on July 25.

Details about the plot remain a mystery, but it is expected to bring back familiar faces, including Shooter McGavin. This marks Sandler’s first official sequel to one of his original comedies, with high hopes from fans who fondly remember quotes like, “It’s all in the hips.”

Callaway’s hockey stick putter is designed to enhance players’ abilities to replicate Happy’s unique slap-shot putting style, even though it will not conform to official tournament regulations. It features state-of-the-art specifications, including Odyssey’s largest-ever White Hot insert.

“We’re thrilled to bring one of the most iconic golf movie props into the real world,” said Callaway VP of Global Marketing Nick McInally. The putter will be available for $499.99 starting July 25, alongside the movie’s debut on Netflix. Additionally, limited-edition golf balls that reference memorable quotes from the film will be available for $49.99 starting July 11.