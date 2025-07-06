Entertainment
Julie Shares Thoughts on Happy Gilmore Sequel Audition
Los Angeles, CA – Actress Julie recently opened up about her experience auditioning for the sequel to the beloved film “Happy Gilmore.” During an interview, she expressed her initial surprise at the casting news and shared insights from her audition.
“I mean, who am I supposed to be? He’s got to have a younger woman,” Julie, who is three years younger than the film’s main character Adam, said about the casting choice.
She recalled a conversation with her children before confirming the sequel, stating, “My now 18-year-old said, ‘Mom, I hear they’re doing a sequel and he’s with as a cart girl.’ I went, ‘I’m hurt, and I so respect that move.'” Julie felt honored to be considered for the role.
During her audition, she engaged with the casting team and noticed a sense of relief among the members. She said, “We ended up chatting and hanging out, and I read, and they were relieved. They were visibly relieved. I go, ‘What’s going on?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, some of these girls are just so aggressively sexy.’ And I was like, ‘That’s a bad thing?’”
Julie’s candid remarks highlight both her surprise and delight at being part of a project that holds nostalgic value for many.
