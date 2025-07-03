Julio César Chávez Jr. Arrested for Link to Sinaloa Cartel

STUDIO CITY, California — Former boxing champion Julio César Chávez Jr. was arrested on July 2 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The DHS confirmed that Chávez Jr. faces allegations of links to the Sinaloa Cartel and has an active warrant in Mexico for involvement in organized crime.

Tricia McLaughlin, the DHS deputy secretary, stated that Chávez Jr. is being processed for expedited removal from the United States. ‘This affiliate of the Sinaloa Cartel has an active arrest warrant for weapons trafficking, ammunition, and explosives,’ McLaughlin noted in an official statement.

Chávez Jr., who legally entered the U.S. in August 2023 on a tourist visa valid until February 2024, is accused of overstaying his visa and is considered an undocumented criminal alien. He had filed for permanent residency based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen.

His wife has links to the Sinaloa Cartel through a past relationship with the late leadership, specifically Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán‘s son. In December 2024, ICE was informed that Chávez posed a serious public safety threat, although his case was later deprioritized under the Biden administration.

The ICE operation leading to Chávez’s arrest is part of heightened immigration enforcement in the Los Angeles area, aligned with recent political messaging from the Trump administration regarding immigration enforcement.

Chávez Jr. was arrested outside his residence in the San Fernando Valley by numerous law enforcement agents. His attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, criticized the situation, calling it a tactic to intimidate the Latino community. Goldstein claimed that Chávez has complied with a prior court-ordered diversion program related to mental health.

As a professional boxer, Chávez Jr. has a notable career, including winning the middleweight title in 2011. He was recently defeated by social media influencer Jake Paul in a boxing match held on June 28, 2025.

Chávez Jr.’s detention highlights ongoing federal immigration operations targeting undocumented individuals with criminal backgrounds, as the government emphasizes its commitment to public safety.