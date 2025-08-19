News
Julio César Chávez Jr. Deported to Mexico Amid Criminal Charges
Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico — Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. was deported from the United States to Mexico on Monday. He was detained by federal authorities upon his arrival, according to official records.
On Tuesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the deportation, stating that authorities had been informed of Chávez Jr.’s return. She explained that there was an outstanding arrest warrant against him in Mexico, related to charges of organized crime issued by the Attorney General’s Office.
According to the National Detentions Registry, Chávez Jr. was taken into custody in Hermosillo after being transported from the ‘Dennis DeConcini’ checkpoint on the U.S.-Mexico border. Local officials reported that he arrived at the detention center at 11:53 a.m. Monday and was transferred to the Federal Social Reintegration Center No. 11 this morning, where he will face legal proceedings for his alleged involvement in organized crime.
CNN reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for additional information on the deportation and is awaiting a response. Initially arrested early July, after his fight against American boxer Jake Paul, Chávez Jr. was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and placed under deportation proceedings.
The DHS stated that Chávez Jr. was arrested due to suspected ties to drug cartels and other violations. The boxer, who is the son of boxing legend Julio César Chávez, entered the U.S. with a tourist visa in August 2023, which expired in February 2024. DHS officials also noted that Chávez Jr. allegedly made false statements in his recent immigration application and has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for alleged involvement in organized crime and arms trafficking.
Following news of his arrest in the U.S., the Attorney General’s Office indicated that a warrant for Chávez Jr. had been issued since March 2023. The office confirmed that they had been notified of his detention and began the necessary process for his return to Mexico.
Recent Posts
- Meghan Trainor Teams Up with Patrick Mahomes for State Farm Commercial
- FC Nantes Seeks First Points Against RC Strasbourg
- Sequoia National Park Seizes Illegal Marijuana Grow, Removes 2,377 Plants
- Fairfield Falls to Las Vegas in Little League Championship Game
- College Football Weekend Kicks Off With Exciting Week 0 Games
- Eagles’ McKee Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Cowboys Matchup
- New Machine Learning Feature Enhances Reader Experience
- Jon Rahm Leads LIV Golf Team Championship Into Final Showdown
- Festival of Nations Celebrates Culture in St. Louis This Weekend
- Osasuna and Valencia Seek First La Liga Wins This Sunday
- Valencia CF Aims for First Away Win Against CA Osasuna
- Comedians Spark Debate Over Use of R-Word in New Material
- Israeli Military Bombs Sanaa Amid Rising Regional Tensions
- Some NFL Teams Finalize Roster Decisions Ahead of Deadline
- NFL Preseason Wrap: Key Performances and Player Updates from 2025
- Iliman Ndiaye Attracts Interest from English and Italian Clubs
- Danny Welbeck Reflects on Premier League Journey from Debut to Brighton
- Addison Rae Launches New Jean Design with Lucky Brand
- New Orleans Thrives Despite Challenges: A Story of Resilience
- Jun Fujita: A Voice for Conservation at Voyageurs National Park