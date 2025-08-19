Julio César Chávez Jr. Deported to Mexico Amid Criminal Charges

Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico — Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. was deported from the United States to Mexico on Monday. He was detained by federal authorities upon his arrival, according to official records.

On Tuesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the deportation, stating that authorities had been informed of Chávez Jr.’s return. She explained that there was an outstanding arrest warrant against him in Mexico, related to charges of organized crime issued by the Attorney General’s Office.

According to the National Detentions Registry, Chávez Jr. was taken into custody in Hermosillo after being transported from the ‘Dennis DeConcini’ checkpoint on the U.S.-Mexico border. Local officials reported that he arrived at the detention center at 11:53 a.m. Monday and was transferred to the Federal Social Reintegration Center No. 11 this morning, where he will face legal proceedings for his alleged involvement in organized crime.

CNN reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for additional information on the deportation and is awaiting a response. Initially arrested early July, after his fight against American boxer Jake Paul, Chávez Jr. was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and placed under deportation proceedings.

The DHS stated that Chávez Jr. was arrested due to suspected ties to drug cartels and other violations. The boxer, who is the son of boxing legend Julio César Chávez, entered the U.S. with a tourist visa in August 2023, which expired in February 2024. DHS officials also noted that Chávez Jr. allegedly made false statements in his recent immigration application and has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for alleged involvement in organized crime and arms trafficking.

Following news of his arrest in the U.S., the Attorney General’s Office indicated that a warrant for Chávez Jr. had been issued since March 2023. The office confirmed that they had been notified of his detention and began the necessary process for his return to Mexico.