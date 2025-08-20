Julio Enciso Signs with Strasbourg, Aims for Chelsea Future

Brighton, England – Paraguayan footballer Julio Enciso is set to leave the Premier League for Ligue 1 after signing with Racing Strasbourg. The transfer comes as part of an agreement between the French club, managed by the BlueCo consortium, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Enciso, who played in the Premier League with Brighton, is expected to spend a short period with Strasbourg before making a move to Chelsea, as stated by The Athletic. The player’s future has been a topic of interest, especially after he returned to England for recovery from a meniscus surgery on his left knee earlier this summer.

The athletic source indicates, “Enciso is seen as a long-term prospect for Chelsea.” He is anticipated to play in Strasbourg for the 2025/2026 season.

Previously, Strasbourg attempted to acquire Enciso in January but negotiations did not culminate in a deal. This time, they are renewing their efforts to sign the young talent.

Jose Luis Chilavert, a notable Paraguayan goalkeeper, had played for the French club between 2000 and 2002, making this transfer a significant tie to their legacy.

As Enciso prepares for this new chapter, he is expected to make his competitive return to the field by October.