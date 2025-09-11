Julio Rodríguez’s Catch Highlights Mariners’ Win Over Cardinals

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez produced another jaw-dropping moment during the team’s 5-3 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Rodríguez made a spectacular catch off a long fly ball hit by Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera in the seventh inning, while teammate Josh Naylor showed remarkable confidence in his ability to make the play. Speaking to reporters after the game, Naylor stated, “Honestly with that catch, once it was hit I didn’t even look. I just walked into the dugout because I trusted that he was going to get it. He’s a really elite outfielder. He gets really good jumps.”

The remarkable play came with an expected batting average of .800, indicating it was one of the toughest balls to catch that night. Rodríguez’s action not only saved a run but also prevented the Cardinals from putting a runner in scoring position during a critical moment in the game.

Rodríguez, a contender for his first Gold Glove award this season, has been a standout defensively and offensively. He currently ranks in the 96th percentile for outs above average with a total of nine this season.

Meanwhile, Naylor also played a crucial part in the Mariners’ win, going 3 for 4 at the plate, including a go-ahead solo home run in the fifth inning. Naylor has been on fire since joining the Mariners in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, with a batting average of .271 and an OPS of .801 over 39 games.

The Mariners aim for their third consecutive win against the Cardinals when they meet for a series finale on Wednesday evening. The game is set for 6:40 p.m. at T-Mobile Park, following a pregame show at 5:30 p.m.