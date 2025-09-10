Julio Rodríguez’s Stellar Performance Boosts Mariners’ Playoff Hopes

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez, star center fielder for the Seattle Mariners, is having an impressive second half of the season, raising hopes for the team’s playoff run. Since July 11, Rodríguez has recorded 19 home runs, ranking second in Major League Baseball, along with a slugging percentage of .649 and an impressive OPS of 1.002.

Rodríguez’s resurgence has drawn attention from MLB insiders. Jon Morosi of MLB Network highlighted the potential impact of his performance on the Mariners’ playoff chances during a recent appearance on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob. “If Julio is playing like this and Cal Raleigh keeps performing at an MVP pace, the team has a legitimate shot at winning a World Series,” Morosi said.

Morosi emphasized Rodríguez’s unique skills, saying, “He can do things that really no one else on the team can do. He’s just a one of one player when he’s really going. And lately, he’s been going.” If the Mariners clinch a playoff spot, this will be Rodríguez’s second postseason appearance since his debut in 2022.

Following a slower start to the season, Rodríguez’s recent surge has reestablished him as a vital component of the Mariners’ lineup. The team’s ability to maintain momentum into October largely hinges on his performance.

In their pursuit of the postseason, both Rodríguez and Raleigh have become key figures. Their contributions could lead Seattle to its first playoff series victory since 2001. Rodríguez appears determined to make his mark during this critical time, possibly elevating his play in the postseason.

As fans and analysts speculate on the team’s playoff potential, the focus remains on whether Julio Rodríguez can maintain his exceptional level of play as the Mariners approach the season’s end.