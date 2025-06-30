Julius Randle Signs Three-Year, $100 Million Deal with Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Julius Randle has agreed to a three-year, $100 million contract to remain with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources confirmed on Sunday. The contract includes a player option for the 2027-28 season, allowing Randle the flexibility to opt-out after two years.

This agreement comes after Randle faced a decision regarding a $31 million player option for the upcoming season. Randle declined that option to secure a longer-term deal with the Wolves, who reached the Western Conference finals last season.

Randle, 30, joined the Timberwolves last summer in a trade with the New York Knicks that sent three-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns to New York. Although Randle’s early performance in Minnesota was not stellar, he significantly improved after recovering from a groin injury in March. He averaged 18.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 52.3% from the field.

His strong play continued into the playoffs, where he posted career highs of 21.7 points per game and 50.2% shooting. Despite a tough series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals, Randle’s impact in earlier playoff rounds helped propel Minnesota through the postseason.

Timberwolves president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly, praised Randle for his adaptability and leadership. “What Julius deserves all the credit for is he realized how he can be most impactful to the team’s success,” Connelly said. “His overall toughness and positivity have been vital to our success.”

Randle’s familiarity with head coach Chris Finch and his chemistry with star player Anthony Edwards were also significant factors in his success this past season. “I will say that I love it here,” Randle expressed after the playoffs. “There’s a lot to be excited about.”

The Timberwolves, aiming for continued success, will also look to address potential roster changes as they prepare for free agency. With Randle and Naz Reid secured, they face the possibility of losing guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to free agency. Alexander-Walker is expected to command a lucrative contract elsewhere, which may limit the Wolves’ options under the salary cap.