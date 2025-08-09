Julius Walker Seeks First UFC Win Against Rafael Cerqueira

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Julius Walker is prepared to celebrate his 26th birthday in style if he secures his first UFC victory against Rafael Cerqueira at UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez on August 9, 2025. The Missouri native is focused on his fight this Saturday rather than festivities.

“No celebration until we get this victory,” Walker said. “I’ll have a lot of fun on August 10th.” After spending weeks training in Las Vegas, Walker hopes to return home to his wife and two daughters following the bout.

Walker has trained with notable fighters, including former middleweight champion Sean Strickland and fellow competitor Roman Dolidze. “I’ve got a lot of work in with Strickland, who has been really cool and has helped me out a ton,” he said. He also praised Alex Polizzi and jiu-jitsu expert Robert Drysdale for their guidance.

Despite suffering a split-decision loss in his UFC debut against contender Alonzo Menifield, Walker earned a Fight of the Night bonus for their competitive match in February. “I think I showed that I, at the very least, belong at this level. I’m supposed to be fighting these guys,” he stated.

Walker, who has an amateur record of 8-2, turned professional in 2023, securing six consecutive wins prior to his debut. “It’s a really cool experience to fight someone who has been in the UFC longer than I’ve been training,” he reflected. “But I’m not here to just hold my own. I’m here to be the best in the world.”

As he prepares for this fight, Walker acknowledges the sacrifices he’s made, including time away from his family. However, he is determined to succeed. “I’m very, very determined to get in the win column in the UFC because it’s not just about making it here, it’s about sticking around,” he said.

Fans can expect an exciting night of fights, beginning with prelims at 4 PM ET, followed by the main card at 7 PM ET, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.