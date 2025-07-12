Sports
Jung Hoo Lee Faces Challenges as Giants Prep for Dodgers Showdown
SAN FRANCISCO, California — Jung Hoo Lee of the San Francisco Giants has been facing struggles at the plate ahead of a crucial series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After a promising start to the 2025 season, Lee’s production has declined significantly. Since May 1, he has hit just .205 with a .278 on-base percentage through 245 plate appearances.
Lee began the season strong with a batting average of .319 before injuries limited his performance in previous years. Despite displaying potential early on, his recent statistics show he has dropped to a replacement-player level. Statcast data reveals concerning figures, including a bat speed percentile ranking in the 9th, indicating he is among the players having difficulties this season.
Looking at Lee’s performance compared to others in the league, his expected batting average against fastballs of 95 mph has dropped from .299 to .231 since April. In contrast, standout players like Shohei Ohtani are outperforming him, hitting significantly better despite encountering similar pitches. Lee expressed concern that teams may be exploiting his weaknesses, stating it could be a combination of stamina and tactical adjustments by opposing pitchers.
As the Giants enter their series against the Dodgers, Lee is optimistic for changes. “There are always ups and downs in the season. We have to win for now,” he said, emphasizing the importance of this series. He revealed that he feels a little physical burden but sees value in playing despite challenges, noting how it compares to the rehabilitation period he endured last season.
Lee currently boasts the lowest strikeout rate in MLB at 11.3%, showcasing his ability to make contact despite performance struggles. He acknowledged that while he may not reach the same level of performance he achieved in Korea, he prioritizes making plays rather than just avoiding strikeouts. The Giants will rely on Lee to step up during this pivotal three-game set.
