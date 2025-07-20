U.S. Junior Champion Shines Amid Biles’ Return to Competition

Indianapolis, Indiana — The 2025 U.S. Classic saw a thrilling all-around competition on Saturday evening, where reigning U.S. junior champion Claire Pease secured victory with a score of 54.600. Her performance took place under the watchful eyes of seven-time Olympic champion Simone Biles, who chose a low-key presence at the event. Biles, a two-time Olympic all-around winner, was noticeably absent from the competition spotlight after the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she helped lead Team USA to a gold medal.

Pease clinched her title as she finished ahead of Simone Rose, who scored 54.200, and her former training mate, in an impressive showcase of skills. Biles’ Instagram posts showed her support for Pease and Roberson, sparking joy in her fans. ‘My lil babiessss,’ Biles shared, highlighting her connection to the competitors.

Roberson expressed her gratitude for Biles’ presence, saying, ‘[Biles] called me, and she was like, “Okay, I have this, this, and this, but if you really want me there, I’ll be there.”’ Roberson’s request for Biles to attend was met with affirmation, showing how much her support meant to the athletes.

As the competition unfolded, Biles eventually settled into a lower-level suite, receiving cheers from the crowd. Alongside her long-time coach Cecile Landi, now co-head coach at the University of Georgia, Biles enjoyed casual chats while watching her former teammates compete.

In an exciting turn of events, Pease staged a dramatic comeback by outperforming Rose, who had the lead going into the final rotation. After executing a clean Yurchenko double full for a score of 14.050, Pease surpassed Rose, who finished with a score of 13.300 on the floor exercise.

Roberson also showcased a strong performance in her first elite event since last summer’s Olympic Trials, impressing spectators with her balance beam routine and vibrant floor exercises. However, Biles’ Olympic teammate experienced a tougher night, landing in a tie for 12th place after errors in her routines.

The 2025 U.S. Classic served as a critical qualifying event for next month’s U.S. Championships, scheduled to take place in New Orleans from August 7-10. Senior women’s athletes needed to score at least 52.000 in the all-around to gain automatic qualification. The stage is set for an exciting showdown at the national championships.