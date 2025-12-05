Sports
Junior Faces America in Crucial Semifinal Clash
Barranquilla, Colombia – Junior de Barranquilla will face America de Cali on December 4, 2025, in a pivotal match for Group A of the Clausura semifinals. The game will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez at 8:35 PM local time.
Junior leads the group with 8 points, having recently secured a thrilling comeback win against Nacional. Junior turned the game around last Sunday with goals from Joel Canchimbo and Steven Rodríguez, after falling behind to a first-half strike from Dairon Asprilla.
America, sitting in second place with 5 points, is not out of the championship race. A win would see them catch up to Junior at the top of Group A. In their last outing, America drew 1-1 with Medellín and is looking to capitalize on their opportunity.
The match is expected to attract soccer fans throughout the United States, as it will be available via streaming. In Colombia, Win Sports will handle the broadcast.
With only two matches remaining in the group stage, the stakes are high. Junior aims to secure a place in the finals and also meet their goal of qualifying for next year’s Copa Libertadores.
As the hours count down to kickoff, both teams are gearing up, and the atmosphere in Barranquilla is electric with anticipation.
