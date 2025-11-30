Sports
Junior Faces Atlético Nacional in Crucial Liga BetPlay Match
Bogotá, Colombia — The Liga BetPlay‘s semifinal round heats up as Junior takes on Atlético Nacional on Sunday, November 30, at 6:30 p.m. (COL) at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla. This match is crucial for determining the finalists of the 2025-II season.
Both teams currently sit at the top of Group A with 5 points each, following a recent goalless draw in Medellín. Junior’s match against Nacional earlier this month resulted in a close 2-1 victory for Junior, boosting their confidence ahead of this fixture.
Junior will be without defender Jermein Peña, who received a red card in the last game. In contrast, Juan Morelos has reached five yellow cards, making him unavailable for Nacional. Their absence could significantly impact the teams’ strategies this time.
Winning this match will give a critical advantage as both teams head into the final stretch of the group. The stakes are high, with only two matchdays left and other teams like America and Independiente Medellín still in contention.
Fans can watch the match live on Win Sports in Colombia, with coverage also available in the United States. The atmosphere is expected to be electric as both sides aim for victory in this pivotal clash. As the tournament progresses, every point will matter for the chance to reach the final.
