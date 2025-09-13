Junior Faces La Equidad Amid Leadership Crisis

Barranquilla, Colombia – Junior de Barranquilla will face La Equidad in a key match on Friday, September 12, at the Estadio Metropolitano. The game, part of the 11th matchday, kicks off at 7:30 PM and will be broadcast live on WIN.

Junior is currently clinging to the top spot in the league with 20 points but is under pressure after a 3-1 loss to Unión Magdalena. That defeat allowed their rivals to close in on them in the standings, forcing the team to reflect on its performance.

Head coach Alfredo Arias addressed the setbacks, saying, “We have no excuses. The explanation lies within ourselves, in what we failed to do, or what we did wrong. We made specific mistakes that put us at a disadvantage and others that prevented us from leveling the score. There is no excuse.”

La Equidad, on the other hand, sits at the bottom of the table with only one win in their last five matches, tallying a total of 10 points. Despite their struggles, they continue to fight for a place in the playoffs.

Junior’s recent form has shown that while strong at home, their defense has vulnerabilities, particularly on the road. Arias emphasized, “A team aspiring to be champions cannot concede so many goals. Even though we are the highest scorers, we cannot allow so many goals against us. We need to focus, train harder, and show more spirit and humility during these tough times.”

Junior’s last match against La Equidad ended in a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Luis González, adding pressure on the team to deliver a strong performance this time around.