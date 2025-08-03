Sports
Junior Prepares for Key Match Against Boyacá Chicó in Liga Betplay
Bogotá, Colombia — Junior FC gets ready to face Boyacá Chicó on Saturday, August 2, at 4 PM in the Liga Betplay. The match will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano and will be available for viewing on WIN.
In their last outing, Junior drew 2-2 with Atlético Huila in the first leg of the Copa Betplay. Coach Alfredo Arias expressed disappointment at failing to secure all three points despite rotating the squad. “The goals against us were due to defensive lapses that they took advantage of,” Arias stated.
Boyacá Chicó, meanwhile, also ended in a draw, tying 2-2 with Deportivo Pasto in their previous league game. They aim to continue their push for a spot in the top eight of the league table. One of their key players, a 32-year-old forward, has scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 26 matches.
Junior’s forward, who has tallied four goals and five assists in 26 appearances, is looking to improve as the team remains sixth in overall standings with 48 points after 30 games. Arias emphasized the need for better decision-making in the final plays. “It depends more on us; we need to improve our attacking play,” he said.
The last encounter between Junior and Boyacá Chicó on February 18, 2025, resulted in a 0-2 victory for Junior, thanks to goals by Yimmi Chará and Bryan Castrillón. As this clash approaches, both teams are eager to secure important points in their seasons.
