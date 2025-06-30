Juniper Fire Burns Over 111 Acres Near Perris, Firefighters Respond

Perris, California — A fast-moving vegetation fire known as the Juniper Fire has scorched over 111 acres near Idaleona Road and Juniper Road in unincorporated Perris. Firefighters have mobilized both ground and aerial resources to combat the flames as they spread east and southeast.

The fire is advancing at a rate described as moderate to dangerous. Officials are on high alert, estimating that the blaze could expand to between 500 and 1,000 acres if containment efforts prove ineffective.

Multiple aircraft have been deployed to assist with firefighting efforts. This includes Air Attack 330 and several tankers, along with helicopters numbered 607 and 609. Visibility is significantly impaired due to smoke, which has been reported from major freeways, including the I-15 and I-215, according to updates shared on social media.

This story is developing, and officials are urging residents near the area to stay informed and prepared as the situation evolves.