Jurassic World Dominion Sparks Mixed Reactions from Fans and Critics

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Jurassic World Dominion, released in 2022, has generated discussions among fans and critics alike, with many expressing mixed feelings about the film.

Some viewers, like one recent commentator, approached the film with caution, yet found it more enjoyable than expected. Despite labeling it as not a good movie, they appreciated certain aspects, particularly the impressive dinosaur visuals created through advanced CGI and practical effects.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed the sequel, faced criticism for the film’s script, which some described as weak and lazy. The viewer noted the action sequences, especially a thrilling motorcycle chase involving Owen Grady, as highlights of the film.

DeWanda Wise‘s character, Kayla Watts, received acclaim, with some believing she overshadowed other newer characters, including the lead, Chris Pratt‘s Owen, and Mamoudou Athie’s Ramsay Cole. Critics pointed out the missed opportunity to introduce Kayla earlier in the franchise.

The return of original cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum was a nostalgic moment for long-time fans, though the interactions felt somewhat forced. As noted by the commentator, the reunion lacked authentic dialogue but showcased the legacy of the original Jurassic Park heroes.

Fans of the franchise were particularly excited about the film’s final battle featuring the T-Rex, which was portrayed as a heroic figure alongside a Therizinosaurus. The sequence brought back memories of the iconic Jurassic battles and satisfied many viewers.

While the commentary highlighted general disappointment regarding the plot and character development, the overall experience of watching Jurassic World Dominion was redeemed by its thrilling visual effects and engaging action scenes.

As anticipation builds for the next installment in the series, Jurassic World Rebirth, set to release on July 2, 2025, many fans hope it will rekindle the excitement that began with Steven Spielberg‘s original film.