Jurassic World Rebirth Dominates Box Office with $147 Million Opening

Universal City, California — Dinosaurs are roaring back to life at the box office as Universal’s “Jurassic World Rebirth” grossed $147 million domestically over the five-day Fourth of July weekend, far exceeding early estimates. The fourth installment in the beloved franchise nearly matched its predecessor from 2022, “Jurassic World Dominion,” which brought in $145 million during its first three days.

The movie’s strong performance signals a recovery for Hollywood after a sluggish start in 2025, with the box office up more than 14% year-to-date compared to last year, according to Comscore. The summer season is performing even better, with a 15% rise from 2024.

“Jurassic Park Rebirth” is the seventh film in the franchise that started with Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” in 1993. The original film grossed $924 million worldwide, an amount that rises to $2 billion with inflation adjustments. By rebranding with the title “Rebirth” and featuring Scarlett Johansson, analysts believe the film has rejuvenated the franchise.

“This brand will never go extinct because it continues to thrill audiences,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore. “It’s most impressive to have a franchise three decades old, topping the chart once again.”

“Jurassic World Rebirth” pushed Apple and Warner Bros. Pictures’ “F1” to second place, where it grossed $26 million domestically, a decline of 54% from its previous week. The racing film, starring Brad Pitt, initially opened with $55.6 million domestically and $144 million worldwide.

<p“F1” has performed well internationally, indicating its broader global appeal, noted Dergarabedian. “(It’s) a sport that is more internationally centric than in the United States.”

Next week, both “Jurassic World Rebirth” and “F1” will face competition from Warner Bros.’ “Superman,” which is projected to earn over $100 million during its opening weekend. “The best thing for ‘Superman’ is the success of ‘Jurassic’ and ‘F1.’ The rising tide raises all ships,” Dergarabedian said.

Shawn Robbins, director of analytics at Fandango, anticipates that the upcoming releases of “Jurassic World Rebirth,” “Superman,” and Disney’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” could account for a significant portion of the domestic box office this summer. He pointed out that these films might attract overlapping demographics, notably young men and families.

With a production budget of $180 million, “Jurassic World Rebirth” aims to excite fans and launch another trilogy of films in the enduring franchise. As one of the summer’s only major new releases, its box office performance is paramount to its future.