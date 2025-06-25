Sports
Jürgen Klopp Launches New Padel Project at Mallorca Championships
Santa Ponça, Spain — Jürgen Klopp announced a new venture in padel tennis during the Mallorca Championships on June 21, 2025. The Liverpool FC manager, along with his son Marc Klopp, revealed plans for a series of new padel courts in the area, where demand has been high.
Klopp stated, “Operativ bin ich nicht dabei. Darum kümmert sich mein Sohn,” meaning he will not be involved in daily operations as Marc takes charge. The idea emerged since they found local courts frequently booked. Klopp mentioned he only played three times in the last three months due to his coaching commitments.
Marc Klopp, who had a brief playing career, now runs a firm that organizes training camps for professional teams. “In der Regionalliga kam ich ganz gut zurecht,” he said, recalling his past aspirations in football, which were cut short by an injury.
From there, he pivoted to establish a padel facility titled Padel FC in Berlin, which has become popular among sports enthusiasts. “Es gab aber keinen gescheiten Platz,” he recalled, leading him to invest back into the sport.
The new facility at the Mallorca Country Club will include up to twelve new courts to accommodate the growing popularity. Marc mentioned, “Padel ist der kleinste gemeinsame Nenner aller Profisportler,” emphasizing its rising status among athletes.
Plans also include hosting celebrity tournaments, ensuring that the sport remains accessible for everyone, though pricing may reflect its exclusivity. The Klopp family hopes to connect the locals through this sport.
