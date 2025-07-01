Juror Concerns Emerge in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) – A judge overseeing Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial addressed juror concerns on Monday after the jury reported that one member may struggle to follow legal instructions. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian read the jury’s note aloud in Manhattan federal court approximately two hours into the deliberation.

The jury’s note indicated, “We have a juror, number 25, who we are concerned cannot follow your honor’s instructions.” The note did not specify which instructions might be difficult for the juror to understand. In high-profile cases like this one, jurors remain anonymous to protect them from possible harassment.

After consulting with prosecutors and defense lawyers about the matter, Judge Subramanian decided to remind the jury of their obligations but opted against taking any immediate action.

During jury selection earlier in May, Juror number 25 identified himself as a 51-year-old veterinarian residing in Manhattan. He holds a doctorate in molecular biology and neuroscience and shares his home with his domestic partner, a freelance graphic designer. He also expressed interests in nature documentaries, opera, and hiking.

Combs, who is 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy and several counts of sex trafficking and transporting individuals for prostitution. If convicted on all charges, Combs could face a life sentence.

Over six weeks of testimonies, two of Combs’ former girlfriends testified that he coerced them into participating in sexual performances with male escorts, sometimes referred to as “Freak Offs,” while he observed. They claimed that Combs had physically assaulted them, and jurors viewed a video showing Combs attacking one of his former partners, identified as Ventura, in a hotel hallway in 2016.

Prosecutor Christy Slavik stated, “Cassie repeatedly told you that the defendant’s violence was in the back of her mind whenever he proposed a Freak Off. The whole point was to control Cassie, to make her afraid to say no to the defendant. And it worked.”

Defense attorneys acknowledged Combs’ past violent behavior but argued that the relationships were consensual. They highlighted affectionate and explicit text messages the women had sent him throughout their relationships.

Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo remarked, “If he was charged with domestic violence, we wouldn’t all be here. He did not do the things he’s charged with.” Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Combs made a name for himself in the music industry through his label, Bad Boy Records, launching the careers of artists such as Notorious B.I.G. and Usher.

Combs has been in federal custody at a facility in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024.