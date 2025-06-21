Jury Acquits Jeffery Hunter Jr. After 6.5 Years in Jail

MACON, Ga. — A jury acquitted Jeffery Hunter Jr. of murder charges this week after he spent 6.5 years in jail. The jury cited lack of evidence and supporting alibis as the reasons for their decision.

Hunter was one of three men indicted for the shooting death of 33-year-old Danny Causey in 2018, facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. Defense attorney Travis Griffin represented Hunter and argued that his client was innocent, pointing to five separate alibis that he claims support Hunter’s innocence.

Another co-defendant, Kaylen Johnson, was also acquitted of murder but convicted of aggravated assault, receiving a sentence of 60 years, with 25 to serve. The case was further complicated by the recent death of Jedarrius Meadows, the third defendant, who was also shot and killed.

Meadows had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to the case in 2022 and was sentenced to 10 years, serving only 2 years on probation. Prosecutors initially claimed that Meadows would testify against Hunter, asserting that his eyewitness account was crucial.

District Attorney Anita Howard stated, “Eyewitness testimony remains a cornerstone of our criminal justice system. Witnesses who step forward to testify play a vital role in ensuring accountability and justice.”

However, Griffin countered these claims, stating that Meadows was actually subpoenaed as a defense witness. “Their claim that his death prevented a conviction is completely ridiculous,” Griffin said. “As far as we can tell, the state had no intention of even calling him as a witness.”

During the trial, Johnson testified, claiming self-defense and placing the blame solely on Meadows while asserting Hunter’s non-involvement. Griffin expressed satisfaction with the jury’s decision, stating they recognized the insufficient evidence against Hunter.

“Mr. Hunter should have never been in this case to begin with. We’re just extremely happy that Mr. Hunter was able to find justice and that he’s at home with his family now,” Griffin added.