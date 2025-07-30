Jury Deliberates in Dentist’s Trial for Wife’s Murder

Centennial, Colorado — A jury has begun deliberating in the murder trial of James Craig, a dentist accused of poisoning his wife, Angela Craig, with toxic substances in her protein shakes. The trial, which has garnered significant attention, concluded its evidence presentation on July 29, 2025, after ten days of testimonies from nearly 50 witnesses.

James Craig, 47, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and additional charges related to solicitation and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors allege he used arsenic, potassium cyanide, and tetrahydrozoline, a chemical found in eye drops, to fatally poison his 43-year-old wife, a mother of six, beginning on March 10, 2023. Angela Craig was declared brain dead on March 15 after enduring severe medical symptoms.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Michael Mauro characterized Angela as an innocent victim. He asserted that James Craig sought to eliminate his wife to escape their troubled marriage while attempting to cover up his actions by depicting her as suicidal. “Angela Craig was innocent,” Mauro stated. “The only person who says otherwise is this man.”

Defense attorney Lisa Moses acknowledged Craig’s infidelities but argued that such behavior did not equate to murder. She presented journal entries from Angela Craig, suggesting she had been battling mental health issues and posed questions about the thoroughness of the investigation. Moses emphasized that there was no definitive evidence proving her client intended to kill his wife. “This case is about broken people and broken perceptions,” Moses remarked.

Witnesses have recounted various alarming incidents leading up to Angela’s death, including her hospitalization for severe headaches and vomiting, where toxicology revealed lethal levels of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline in her system. Prosecutors have claimed that Craig even attempted to fabricate evidence while incarcerated, attempting to create a narrative that absolved him of responsibility.

As deliberations continued, emotions were high, with several of the couple’s children present in the courtroom. Jurors will decide whether to convict Craig of first-degree murder, or whether to consider lesser charges, including second-degree murder or manslaughter, should they find insufficient evidence of intent.

Angela’s sister, Toni Kofoed, testified that Angela had expressed distress about Craig’s past infidelities and suggested that she was considering divorce prior to her death. This testimony further complicates the defense’s narrative, which relies on portraying Angela as emotionally unstable.

The jury is expected to reach a verdict soon, with the potential for significant ramifications for James Craig should he be found guilty.