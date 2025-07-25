News
Jury Recommends Death for Man Who Killed Family Members
CLEARWATER, Fla. – A Pinellas County jury has recommended the death penalty for Shelby Nealy, who was convicted of murdering his wife’s parents and brother. The recommendation came following closing arguments in Nealy’s sentencing trial on Friday, with the jury voting 11-1 after approximately two hours of deliberation.
Nealy, 32, is already serving a 30-year prison sentence for the 2018 manslaughter of his wife, Jamie Ivancic, 21. According to prosecutors, after killing Jamie, Nealy pretended to be her, communicating with her family through text messages and social media until they grew suspicious. In December 2018, he murdered Jamie’s parents, Richard and Laura Ivancic, as well as her brother, Nick Ivancic, at their home in Tarpon Springs.
The bodies of the Ivancic family were discovered two weeks later, prompting an investigation that led to Nealy’s arrest in Ohio in January 2019. During the sentencing trial, prosecutor Bryan Sarabia argued that Nealy’s actions were premeditated, emphasizing the planning involved in the murders. “His plan all along was to kill all three of these people to hide the fact and avoid the arrest for Jamie,” Sarabia stated.
Evidence presented in court included photos of Nealy with his children at the Ivancic home shortly before the murders, reinforcing claims of premeditation. The prosecution also highlighted Nealy’s lack of mitigating circumstances that could outweigh the severity of his actions.
In contrast, defense attorney Bjorn Brunvand urged the jury to show mercy toward Nealy, stressing the trauma he faced throughout his life. The defense suggested that instead of the death penalty, Nealy should receive life in prison without parole, portraying him as a broken man rather than a monster.
Brunvand acknowledged Nealy’s guilt but sought empathy, saying, “Every horrific act that he did was that so that in his mind, he could get his kids and keep his kids.” Nealy’s struggles with mental health and past abuse were part of the defense’s argument for a lighter sentence.
The jury’s recommendation is not final; a Spencer Hearing is scheduled for December 9, where Nealy may present additional evidence in hopes of altering the penalties imposed. The hearing represents Nealy’s opportunity to appeal to the judge on his behalf.
