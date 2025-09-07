Justice Barrett Defends Abortion Ruling in New Memoir

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett defends her controversial vote to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling in her upcoming memoir, “Listening to the Law,” set for release on September 9. Barrett argues that the Court’s role is to respect the will of the American people, stating that Roe represented an imposition on public sentiment and ‘came at a cost.’

In her memoir, which CNN obtained ahead of its release, Barrett reflects on her time as a justice, the significance of her decisions, and the factors influencing her judicial philosophy. She emphasizes that the right to terminate a pregnancy has never been deeply rooted in U.S. history, citing that the evidence suggests abortion has long been restricted and was not recognized as a fundamental liberty by the Constitution.

Barrett, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2020, indicates that the 5-4 decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case was necessary to correct what she views as a previous judicial overreach. She mentions in her book that the challenges facing the Court often reflect broader societal issues and that justices must navigate these complexities responsibly.

Encouraging public engagement on judicial matters, Barrett wrote, “Throughout, the job of every justice is to do his or her best by the law.” Her memoir not only tackles her involvement in the abortion decision but also addresses religious biases some believe impact her judicial decisions. She clarifies that her faith does not dictate her judicial actions, countering criticisms she faced during her Senate confirmation hearings.

Barrett’s book reveals insights into the internal workings of the Supreme Court, including how justices celebrate when they reach consensus on challenging opinions. In one instance, her chambers toasted with champagne after several justices endorsed her opinion on a difficult case. However, her memoir does not disclose specific details of any case deliberations, respecting the confidentiality of the Court.

Current public opinion on abortion remains largely supportive of rights to access it, with recent polls indicating that around 57% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in most cases. Barrett’s reflections in the memoir may reignite discussions about the judicial philosophies shaping the Court under the current conservative majority.

As Barrett prepares for a series of public appearances to promote her book, she continues to be a focal point in discussions about the future of reproductive rights in America.