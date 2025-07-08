WASHINGTON (AP) — A memo from the Justice Department released Monday confirms that deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein did not maintain a “client list” of associates involved in his sex trafficking operation. The findings were announced following a review instigated by President Donald Trump’s administration.

The investigation concluded that there is no evidence to suggest Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals or conspired with others to exploit women. According to the memo, investigators did not find grounds to pursue charges against any uncharged third parties related to the case. Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously raised hopes for further disclosures but has faced criticism from some supporters for delays in releasing information.

The Justice Department memo contradicts several conspiracy theories alleging a government cover-up surrounding Epstein’s connections with influential figures. No new evidence has surfaced to support claims that such a client list exists, and the memo emphasized the agency’s priority in combating child exploitation over perpetuating unfounded theories.

In addition to the memo, officials reviewed hours of video footage, which they assert supports the conclusion that Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019. This conclusion refutes persistent speculation about foul play, which has remained popular among conspiracy theorists.

Bondi was already under pressure from Trump’s base to release more details on the Epstein investigation. At a White House event in February, she distributed binders filled with Epstein case files to supporters, but the material had primarily been previously public.

After receiving backlash for failing to deliver significant revelations, Bondi assured the public that the Justice Department was committed to transparency. However, the memo indicates that much of the related evidence has been sealed to protect the identities of victims.

The conclusions outlined in this latest memo have caused disappointment among those anticipating more explosive revelations about Epstein and his high-profile associates. Senator Ron Wyden has criticized the administration’s handling of the case, suggesting that vital information is being concealed.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and found dead in his jail cell a month later. His death precluded any potential trial, leaving a cloud of controversy and speculation hanging over the case.