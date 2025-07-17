Justice Department Fires Maurene Comey, Raises Questions

New York, NY — The Justice Department has fired Maurene Comey, a prosecutor in federal cases against Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jeffrey Epstein. The news was confirmed by sources to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

No specific reason was given for her termination from the U.S. attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York, according to a source familiar with the matter. This firing follows Comey’s prosecution of Combs, who faced serious charges but was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The dismissal has raised eyebrows, particularly as it comes shortly after the Justice Department acknowledged an investigation into her father, James Comey, the former FBI Director. The details surrounding that inquiry remain unclear.

In a separate incident, George Retes, a 25-year-old U.S. Army veteran, reported being arrested by federal agents during an immigration raid at a marijuana farm in Southern California last week. Retes alleged that agents surrounded his vehicle and forcibly took him into custody, despite his identification as a U.S. citizen.

While detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, he claimed that he was placed in a special cell and was checked on daily due to emotional distress over missing his daughter’s birthday party. Retes also stated he was never informed of the reasons for his arrest and was not given an opportunity to contact a lawyer or family during his three-day detention.

Amid these developments, California Governor Gavin Newsom has expressed his concern over the Trump administration’s immigration policies, emphasizing the fear they instill in communities throughout Southern California. Newsom has called for the withdrawal of National Guard troops to allow them to return to countering drug trafficking instead.

The fallout from the Justice Department’s decision to fire Comey and the ongoing immigration debate continues to highlight the tension in U.S. law enforcement and public policy regarding high-profile cases and local law enforcement practices.

Maurene Comey’s dismissal from a significant prosecutorial role raises questions about the administration’s approach to cases involving notable figures, leaving many to wonder how this will affect future investigations and prosecutions.