News
Justice for JonBenét Ramsey Fades with Death of Key Investigator
Boulder, Colorado — Justice for JonBenét Ramsey, the child beauty queen who was murdered in 1996, faces growing uncertainty following the death of a key investigator. Tom Haney Jr., a retired detective from the Denver Police Department, passed away on August 19 at the age of 77 while playing golf. His death marks a significant loss in the still-unsolved case that has haunted the nation for nearly three decades.
Haney was known for his relentless pursuit of the truth in the investigation surrounding JonBenét’s death. Many remember him for his attempt to obtain a confession from JonBenét’s mother, Patsy Ramsey. Expert investigators worry that with the deaths of those connected to the case, the chance of achieving justice is diminishing. “These people are dying, and justice is just fading away,” an anonymous expert told Globe.
The list of deceased individuals connected to the case includes JonBenét’s mother, who succumbed to ovarian cancer in 2006, retired detective Lou Smit who died in 2010, and Bill McReynolds, a close family friend and person of interest who passed away in 2002. A neighbor who reportedly heard JonBenét’s screams also died last year at the age of 77.
John Ramsey, JonBenét’s father, praised Haney for his integrity and commitment to uncovering the truth, particularly given the pressure from the Boulder Police Department to focus on Patsy as a suspect. “Thankfully, there were a few outside professionals like Haney who wouldn’t go along with the groupthink,” he said.
In light of these recent developments, John Ramsey urges the public to support ongoing efforts to investigate his daughter’s murder. He has asked for donations to an account set up to assist in DNA testing, saying, “To my knowledge the police have not released the crime scene evidence to any outside lab for additional DNA testing. I believe a forensic genealogy effort is the best hope for solving the murder of our daughter.”
