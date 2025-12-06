Justin Baldoni Confirms Circumcision Discussion with Blake Lively in Court Deposition

NEW YORK, NY — Newly released court documents reveal details of a personal conversation between actors Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. The filings, part of Lively’s ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, include his admission regarding their discussion about circumcision.

Baldoni, 41, visited Lively’s apartment in New York City in December 2022 while she was pregnant with her son, Olin. During a deposition in October, Lively’s attorney, Michael J. Gottlieb, questioned Baldoni about that visit and their talk surrounding the potential circumcision of Lively’s child. Gottlieb asked, “Did you at any point share with Ms. Lively whether you were circumcised?” Baldoni replied, “Yes.” When pressed about whether Lively directly asked him that question, Baldoni stated, “Directly, no.”

The deposition revealed that many people were present during the discussion. Baldoni described the scene, saying, “There were people going all around. Mr. [Ryan] Reynolds was in and out of the conversation. She had, I think, two nannies. I felt like there was a housekeeper there. Her assistant was walking around. I think she had two assistants there. Her and I were sitting on the couch, but there were people all around.”

When asked if he had shared these kinds of details with other colleagues, Baldoni commented, “I don’t talk about my genitalia, so no.”

Lively’s amended complaint filed in January expanded on her earlier allegations, stating Baldoni’s remarks made her uncomfortable while they worked together on their film, “It Ends With Us.” The complaint highlighted her disturbance regarding Baldoni’s discussion of his own genitalia. Lively’s legal team is currently pushing for the lawsuit to proceed to trial, arguing that her claims warrant examination in court.

On December 4, Lively’s attorneys filed their opposition to Baldoni’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, previously stated that his client aims to be vindicated and that the truth should be revealed appropriately. The legal battle is poised to continue, with a potential trial scheduled for March 2026.