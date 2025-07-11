Justin Bieber to Release New Album ‘Swag’ This Friday

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Justin Bieber will release his long-awaited seventh studio album titled ‘Swag‘ on Friday, July 11, according to sources. This marks his first album since 2021’s ‘Justice.’

Bieber, 31, spent several weeks in Iceland earlier this year to finalize the project, which involved numerous jam sessions with collaborators. An insider mentioned that the trip allowed the pop superstar to ‘vibe out’ musically.

Recently, a billboard featuring Bieber and the word ‘Swag’ has gone viral in Iceland and was also spotted in Los Angeles. It remains unconfirmed if this title is officially connected to the new album.

On social media, Bieber has shared glimpses of his album, including a photo of what appears to be its tracklist, featuring titles such as ‘Daisies,’ ‘Dadz Love,’ ‘Therapy Session,’ and ‘Zuma House.’

Fans are especially excited as Bieber’s life has transformed considerably since his last album release, particularly after welcoming a son with his wife Hailey Bieber last year. The album is expected to reflect his evolution, with themes described as ‘darker, more vulnerable and less polished,’ although it will not be depressing.

In the pathway to his album release, Bieber resolved a lengthy financial dispute involving a $40 million advance he received for his canceled ‘Justice’ tour. Sources indicate he agreed to pay $26 million to his former manager Scooter Braun and $11 million in unpaid commissions.

With major music features including Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, and collaboration through social media with up-and-coming artists, ‘Swag’ is being heralded as a significant comeback.

The excitement builds as fans await the midnight drop of the album on various streaming platforms, hinting at a notable shift in Bieber’s musical direction.