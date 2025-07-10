Justin Bieber Set to Release New Album ‘Swag’ This Friday

LOS ANGELES, CA — Justin Bieber is slated to release his long-awaited seventh studio album, reportedly titled ‘Swag,’ this Friday, July 11. This announcement comes four years after his last album, ‘Justice.’

Sources confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, stating that Bieber has been putting the finishing touches on the project, with recent sessions taking place in Iceland in late April. During his time there, he collaborated with various artists to create what insiders describe as an exciting new sound.

As of Thursday, billboards have surfaced in both Reykjavik, Iceland, and Los Angeles, prominently featuring Bieber alongside the word ‘Swag.’ This has led to speculation that this could indeed be the name of his upcoming album, though official confirmation is still pending.

Bieber has been active on social media in the lead-up to the release, sharing images and videos that hint at what fans can expect, including what appears to be the album’s tracklist. His collaborators on this project include artists like Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain.

In preparation for the album, Bieber hosted jam sessions at his home in Los Angeles with well-known figures, including DJ Tay James and producer Carter Lang. He has also invited new talent, such as U.K. singer Sekou, bringing a mix of established and emerging voices to the album.

Notably, Bieber’s personal life has changed significantly in the years since his last release. He and wife Hailey welcomed their child last year, and Bieber has navigated a transitional time professionally, including parting ways with long-time manager Scooter Braun in 2023.

Bieber had a complex financial situation after canceling his ‘Justice’ tour in 2022, which involved a $40 million advance from AEG, leaving him with an outstanding debt of over $20 million for not completing the shows. Braun helped cover this debt, a shared challenge impacting their business partnership.

As excitement builds for the album’s release, fans can expect a mixture of his pop roots and a fresh direction within the current musical landscape. Bieber’s intent to innovate and stay relevant is evident, and his upcoming album promises to reflect his growth as an artist.