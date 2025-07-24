Justin Fields Embraces Starter Role as Jets Begin Training Camp

Florham Park, NJ — New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields feels more confident heading into training camp this year. Unlike last season, where he was in a tight competition for the starting job, Fields is secure in his role after the Jets named him the starter back in March.

“I think you don’t have to worry about as much,” Fields said. “Last year, it was kind of in a weird position, but now I can focus on getting better and leading the team every day.” To strengthen team chemistry, Fields invited teammates to Florida during the offseason to practice together.

Head Coach Aaron Glenn praised Fields for his consistent performance in practices. “He’s as consistent as it gets,” Glenn noted. “He understands he’s our guy, but he also knows he has to work for it.” Despite being secure in his position, Fields remains aware that competition exists within the team.

Glenn recently signed the players to four-year contract extensions, signaling confidence even before coaching a game. “The film doesn’t lie, first off,” said Glenn when asked about the quick decisions. “We want those guys here for a long time.”

The Jets are approaching the 2025 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7. Expectations are more tempered this year compared to previous seasons, especially following a string of disappointing outcomes under former coach Robert Saleh.

The Jets finished last season with just five wins, leading fans to approach the new season with cautious optimism. There’s hope for change under Glenn and a new coaching staff after a 14-year playoff drought.

In practice Wednesday, Fields successfully connected with receiver Garrett Wilson on a deep pass, showcasing his developing skills in team drills. Other players, including second-year receiver Malachi Corley, struggled, indicating room for improvement as the team prepares for the season.

Defensively, the Jets’ new strategies under Glenn promise to bring more pressure than in previous years. Only a few players, such as defensive end Jermaine Johnson, are missing from practice as they recover from injuries.

Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann is now in a competition for the starting center position with Josh Myers. “It took me by surprise,” Tippmann admitted, but he expressed excitement about the challenge. “It’s something that’s only going to make me better.”

The dynamics between Fields and Tippmann also signify a shift, as Fields’ mobility is a contrast to the previous quarterbacks Tippmann has played with. “Coming from Wisconsin, pocket passers, it’s super exciting to be able to play with someone like that,” Tippmann said.

As the Jets approach the first practice of training camp, the team is eager to prove to their long-suffering fan base that this season could be different.