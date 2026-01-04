Justin Fields Likely to Leave Jets After Injured Reserve Placement

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets are poised to part ways with quarterback Justin Fields following his placement on injured reserve, marking a turbulent end to the 2025 season.

Fields, 26, was signed in March to a two-year, $40 million contract, which included $30 million in guaranteed money. Excitement surrounded his arrival, but his season was derailed by injuries and inconsistent performance.

With only two games left on the Jets’ schedule, Fields will not return this season. Head Coach Aaron Glenn announced the decision, citing slow recovery from knee soreness that began affecting him prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins on December 8.

“We tried to see how we could get this to work, but it wasn’t getting as better as we’d like,” Glenn said. “So we want to make sure we focus on that to make sure we get him better.”

Fields started nine games for the Jets, where he completed 128 of 204 passes, totaling 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception, achieving a 62.7% completion rate. His rushing stats also reflect his dual-threat capability, with 383 yards and four touchdowns on 71 carries.

The Jets’ offense struggled throughout the season, leading to Fields being benched multiple times, including a stretch where he completed only 9 of 17 passes for 45 yards against the Denver Broncos. Following further poor performances, veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor took over while Fields dealt with his knee injury.

Reports indicate that the Jets are considering releasing Fields, who is due to make $20 million, with $10 million guaranteed for next season. “He’s likely to be released. The decision goes beyond money; Fields wasn’t a good fit,” wrote ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Despite his challenges, Fields had moments of promise, including a 218-yard game in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, contributing to a close 34-32 loss. However, after a 2-7 start as a starter, it seems unlikely he will remain with the Jets next season.

“We will see how that goes,” Glenn said when asked about Fields’ future with the team. “We are focused on New England right now,” as the Jets prepare to face the Patriots.