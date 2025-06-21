Justin Gaethje Seeks Title Shot Amid Controversy Ahead of UFC 317

Las Vegas, Nevada – Justin Gaethje believes he has been overlooked for a title shot at UFC 317, scheduled for June 28th. The #3-ranked UFC Lightweight contender, coming off three wins in his last four fights, thought he was next in line for the title after previous successes. However, the UFC decided to go in a different direction.

Former champion Charles Oliveira has been granted the title opportunity over Gaethje. In response to the decision, Gaethje’s last opponent, Rafael Fiziev, expressed his support for Gaethje, stating he deserved the shot. “He deserves the title shot for sure,” Fiziev told MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck. “He’s stayed on top a long time. If not him, who deserves the title shot?”

Fiziev has faced tough times in the UFC after initially being on track for a title shot with six straight victories. He has since lost three fights in a row, including decision losses to Gaethje and a TKO due to a leg injury. “I think he deserves this, and if he gets [the winner of Topuria vs. Oliveira], I’m happy for him,” Fiziev added.

In the co-main event of UFC 317, Fiziev will fight Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes, who has won six out of his last seven fights. Bahamondes is known for his skills, including a first-round submission over a top contender at UFC 313, coinciding with Gaethje and Fiziev’s rematch.

In another development leading up to the event, referee Marc Goddard has been confirmed to officiate the vacant lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Oliveira. While Goddard’s experience is noted in the UFC, fans of the sport have expressed mixed feelings about his officiating style, particularly regarding his timing for stoppages.

“Isn’t Marc Goddard the worst one?” one fan questioned on social media, while another commented, “Charles better be perfect that night to have any chance.” Responses varied from criticism to praise for Goddard’s performance in previous fights.

Sal D’Amato will judge the main event, but his reputation for controversial scoring has left fans skeptical about his role as well. On June 20, reactions ranged from disbelief about D’Amato’s continued presence in high-stakes fights to support for his scoring abilities.

As Justin Gaethje awaits his next move, he has laid out a dream super card featuring some of the biggest names in MMA. Noting possible matchups between Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes, as well as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, Gaethje continues to engage with fans and keep the excitement alive during his time on the sidelines.

Should Gaethje not receive a title shot next, the future remains uncertain for ‘The Highlight’ as other contenders like Arman Tsarukyan emerge.