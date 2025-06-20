Justin Hartley Celebrates Premiere with Family in West Hollywood

West Hollywood, California – Justin Hartley attended the premiere of his new action-comedy film, “Bride Hard,” on June 18, 2025. The 48-year-old actor was joined by his wife, Sofia Pernas, and his daughter, Isabella, 20, at the event held at the Directors Guild of America.

Hartley expressed his joy about spending time with his family. He told PEOPLE, “We really love doing things together. My wife and I enjoy being together all the time.” He added that their daughter is often away at school, allowing him and Pernas more time together: “It’s incredible. So just different experiences.”

When asked about attending the premiere with his family, Hartley joked, “It’s not like I dragged them.” The couple tied the knot in 2021 after reconnecting in 2019, years after his previous marriages. Hartley first met Pernas on the set of “The Young and the Restless” in 2015.

Hartley’s first marriage to Lindsay Korman ended in 2012, and he was married to “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause from 2017 to 2020. Reflecting on his relationship with Pernas, he said, “It took me a long time to get here, and I am just surrounded by the best people.”

The much-anticipated film “Bride Hard” hits theaters on June 20, 2025.