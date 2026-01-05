Justin Hartley’s ‘Tracker’ Sets New TV Records in Early 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA — Justin Hartley’s hit TV show, ‘Tracker,’ continues to break records as it heads into 2026. The drama, centered around survivalist Colter Shaw, premiered in February 2024 and has quickly become a fan favorite.

The show follows Colter, played by Hartley, as he navigates mysteries across the country, highlighting his past and the challenges he faces as a lone wolf. ‘One of the things I really love about Colter is that he doesn’t apologize for his masculinity,’ Hartley said in an interview with Men’s Journal in August 2025. ‘I think that’s what people are looking for.’

‘Tracker’ broke records immediately after its Super Bowl debut in 2024, becoming the most-watched broadcast premiere in three years, surpassing NCIS‘s final episode. By December of that year, it averaged 18.2 million viewers per episode.

In its second season, which aired in late 2024, ‘Tracker’ brought in 8.3 million viewers for its premiere, marking a nearly ten percent increase from the first season finale. The return of the show highlighted its growing audience and popularity.

In 2025, ‘Tracker’ scored 19 of the top 100 primetime telecasts according to Variety, solidifying its status as the most-watched entertainment series since ‘Survivor‘ premiered in 2000. Ratings reports show that ‘Tracker’ and the show ‘High Potential‘ were neck and neck in viewership outside of sports and news programming.

As Hartley reflects on the journey of ‘Tracker,’ he acknowledges the importance of character depth. ‘We wanted a new spin on a procedural,’ he noted. ‘Our character would evolve over time. People ended up loving it, and I think there’s a huge appetite for this kind of show.’

Fans are eager to see more of Colter Shaw as ‘Tracker’ continues to set new benchmarks in television viewership.