Justin Herbert Injured; Trey Lance Steps in as Chargers Lead Raiders

Los Angeles, CA — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a hand injury during the first quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Herbert injured his left hand while scrambling and taking a hit from linebacker Jeremy Chinn. Despite the injury, he completed a touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston, giving the Chargers an early 7-0 lead.

After the play, Herbert jogged to the training room with athletic trainers, and the Chargers announced he was questionable to return. As a result, backup quarterback Trey Lance took over for the next offensive series.

At the time of his exit, Herbert was 5-for-5 for 39 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers offense was in a crucial moment as they faced their divisional rivals. Lance, who is on his third team and was drafted No. 3 overall in 2021, replaced Herbert during this essential stretch of the game.

According to reports from The Athletic’s senior beat reporter, Daniel Popper, the exact nature of Herbert’s injury remains unclear. However, there are concerns that if he cannot return, it could lead to an uphill battle for the Chargers.

Midway through the Chargers’ second possession, Herbert returned to the sideline wearing a padded glove with two fingers taped together. After taking practice snaps, he re-entered the game at a critical third-and-5 play but ultimately threw an interception to Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly.

With 12:23 left in the second quarter, Herbert managed to get back onto the field, indicating that despite the injury, he was determined to continue playing. His return could be crucial for the team’s chances against a strong Raiders defense.