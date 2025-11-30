Sports
Justin Herbert Injured; Trey Lance Steps in as Chargers Lead Raiders
Los Angeles, CA — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a hand injury during the first quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Herbert injured his left hand while scrambling and taking a hit from linebacker Jeremy Chinn. Despite the injury, he completed a touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston, giving the Chargers an early 7-0 lead.
After the play, Herbert jogged to the training room with athletic trainers, and the Chargers announced he was questionable to return. As a result, backup quarterback Trey Lance took over for the next offensive series.
At the time of his exit, Herbert was 5-for-5 for 39 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers offense was in a crucial moment as they faced their divisional rivals. Lance, who is on his third team and was drafted No. 3 overall in 2021, replaced Herbert during this essential stretch of the game.
According to reports from The Athletic’s senior beat reporter, Daniel Popper, the exact nature of Herbert’s injury remains unclear. However, there are concerns that if he cannot return, it could lead to an uphill battle for the Chargers.
Midway through the Chargers’ second possession, Herbert returned to the sideline wearing a padded glove with two fingers taped together. After taking practice snaps, he re-entered the game at a critical third-and-5 play but ultimately threw an interception to Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly.
With 12:23 left in the second quarter, Herbert managed to get back onto the field, indicating that despite the injury, he was determined to continue playing. His return could be crucial for the team’s chances against a strong Raiders defense.
Recent Posts
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance