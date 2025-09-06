Sports
Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton Lead Chargers Into 2025 Season
São Paulo, Brazil – The Los Angeles Chargers are set to open their 2025 season against the Kansas City Chiefs on a historic Friday night game. The Chiefs, who are the defending AFC champions, have been perennial Super Bowl contenders over the past six seasons. This matchup will thrust Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert into the national spotlight, a rare occurrence during his five-year career.
Herbert, currently ranked No. 6 among NFL quarterbacks, has maintained a low profile regarding his personal life, which has sparked various rumors. Recently, he was spotted visiting pop star Madison Beer on a music video set, leading to speculation that they may be dating. However, if Beer appears in Brazil, it could confirm the rumors. Herbert’s previous relationship with NFL Network reporter Taylor Bisciotti, which remained unconfirmed, has also piqued public interest.
Meanwhile, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that rookie running back Omarion Hampton would start against the Chiefs. Taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, Hampton’s performance will be closely monitored, especially given the high-stakes nature of the season opener. Harbaugh shed light on Hampton’s selection over veteran Najee Harris, highlighting the team’s run-heavy strategy.
Hampton, a native of Forest City, North Carolina, enjoyed a standout high school career, rushing for over 5,370 yards. He attended the University of North Carolina and has been in a relationship with his high school sweetheart, Lilly Heder, since 2021. Following the NFL Draft, the couple purchased a home in Los Angeles, marking a significant milestone for the young athlete.
As the Chargers prepare for their significant matchup, all eyes will be on Justin Herbert and rookie Omarion Hampton as they lead the team into what promises to be an electrifying season opener.
