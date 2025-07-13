Justin Rose Reflects on Near Misses and Future Goals

London, England – Justin Rose, a veteran golfer, is processing his recent runner-up finishes at major tournaments. Following a heartbreaking loss in a playoff against Rory McIlroy at the Masters in April, Rose reminisces about his emotional experiences on the course.

In an interview, Rose, 44, shared that he is still haunted by the loss at Augusta where he played an impressive final round with ten birdies. “I have not watched the replays because it would be too painful,” he admitted.

His feelings were even stronger at Royal Troon last summer when he finished two shots behind champion Xander Schauffele. “I felt more emotional there than I did at Augusta,” Rose said. He recalled that the tournament brought back memories of his amateur debut at Birkdale in 1998.

Despite the pain of narrowly missing victory, Rose remains proud of his performances. “I still have that blind faith that I can get better,” he expressed, emphasizing his commitment to the sport and to inspiring his teenage children.

Rose believes that investing in his physical condition is key to staying competitive. He has invested approximately £200,000 in a custom RV that travels with him to tournaments, featuring a red-light therapy bed and a steam shower. “How are you going to try to beat Scottie Scheffler and all these young lads if you’re not feeling your best?” he said.

Interestingly, Rose rejected a £50 million offer from LIV Golf in 2022, valuing the tradition of the game over financial gain. “The two opportunities I’ve had to win a major were born out of believing that is why I play the game,” he noted.

Rose is also preparing for potential leadership in the Ryder Cup, aiming to play in the next event in New York and possibly captain the team in 2027. “If I can influence 12 other players to be at their best, then that’s also really important.”

As he looks to the future, Rose is not counting himself out just yet. “I believe we’re due. After Troon and Augusta, it would feel really, really good,” he concluded.