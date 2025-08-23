Justin Thomas Shares Hilarious Tiger Woods Memory at Tour Championship

ATLANTA, Ga. — Justin Thomas shared a memorable story about Tiger Woods during his press conference at the 2025 Tour Championship on Wednesday. Although Woods has missed the entire season due to injuries, his presence remains strong in the world of golf.

During the 2020 Tour Championship, Woods did not qualify, but Thomas took the opportunity to connect with him via FaceTime while on the course. Thomas recalled how he jokingly showed Woods the course, highlighting his absence from the tournament. Unexpectedly, Woods returned the call wearing his green jacket, instantly reminding Thomas of his authority in the sport.

“I remember playing a practice round and walking down 18 and FaceTiming Tiger,” Thomas said. “He acted like his phone cut out and then he called me back two minutes later with the green jacket on.” This unexpected twist left Thomas feeling both humbled and impressed.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, continues to be a significant influence in professional golf, even from a distance. As Thomas gears up for the Tour Championship, he acknowledges the impact Woods has had on his own career and on the sport as a whole.

Looking ahead to the current tournament, Thomas graded his season as a “B minus” and expressed his desire to improve that score with a strong performance this week. “I definitely know a way that could trend it toward the A direction after this week,” he said, aiming to capture his second FedEx Cup title.

This year, the competition at East Lake Golf Club features 30 golfers, all starting at even par. Thomas views this as a positive change, enhancing the potential for a more competitive and exciting event.

As Thomas reflects on his journey and prepares for the challenges ahead, he appreciates the lessons learned from his interactions with Woods, a reminder of the timeless influence of the legendary golfer.