Justin Thomas Shares Lead at 2025 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Connecticut — Justin Thomas stands at the top of the leaderboard at the 2025 Travelers Championship after the second round. The tournament took place at TPC River Highlands, where Thomas, the defending champion and World No. 1, finished the day at nine under par.

Thomas started his round impressively, shooting an eight-under 62 on Thursday, followed by a one-under 69 on Friday. He is currently tied for the lead with fellow golfers Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler, both also at nine under par.

In the second round, Fleetwood shot a five-under 65 while Scheffler posted a 1-under 69. The trio leads in a tightly contested tournament, with Jason Day trailing just behind at eight under par. Austin Eckroat and Denny McCarthy are further down the field at seven under.

The third round will commence on Saturday morning, with coverage starting on Golf Channel at 1 p.m. ET, followed by CBS from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Viewers can stream the action via PGA Tour Live, opening at 8 a.m. ET.

This year’s Travelers Championship is significant as it is the final signature event of the 2025 PGA TOUR season, culminating with a winner’s check of $3.6 million. Players are also vying for crucial points in the Ryder Cup standings, making this event essential for golfers looking to secure their spot.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on the leading trio as they battle for the championship title.